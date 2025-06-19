Ambuja Cement Makes Bold Move! Buys 26% of Orient Cement : Here’s Why It Matters

Cement producing major Ambuja Cements has acquired a 26 percent stake in Orient Cement, making the present shareholding in the company to 72.66 per cent. This consolidation move withing India's cement industry was executed though an open offer under SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

In an exchange filing dated June 18, 2025, Ambuja Cements disclosed the purchase of 5.34 crore equity shares in Orient Cement at Rs 395.40 apiece.

This acquisition—amounting to exactly 26 percent of Orient Cement’s total share capital—was conducted through an open offer extended to public shareholders. Ahead of this transaction, Ambuja held 9.58 crore shares or 46.66 percent stake in the company. With this latest round of acquisition, its total ownership has risen to 14.92 crore shares, accounting for 72.66 percent of Orient Cement’s equity.

The transaction did not involve any complex financial instruments such as convertible securities, warrants, or pledged shares. Ambuja acquired only direct equity shares with voting rights, making the deal transparent and compliant with regulatory guidelines.

Is Orient Cement Acquisition Ideal For Adani Group?

The Adani Group firm's recent aquisition is part of Ambuja Cements’ long-term expansion strategy and in line with the parent company's broader ambitions in the infrastructure and building materials vertical. By crossing the 70 percent ownership threshold in Orient Cement, Ambuja is expected to gain greater operational control and the ability to drive synergies across manufacturing, logistics, and marketing.

This move comes at a time when the Adani Group is aggressively scaling up capacity through both organic and inorganic routes. With Orient Cement now firmly under its control, Ambuja could leverage its distribution and production capacity more efficiently across regions.

Despite the strategic significance of the deal, the market reaction has been mixed. Ambuja Cement shares traded flat on June 19, slipping marginally by less than one percent.