AMFI Data: Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump 24% In June; Small-Cap, Mid-Cap Funds Lead The Surge

The Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI) has released the data for mutual funds for the month of June on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 and the net equity flows in the month of June increased to Rs 23,568 crore as compared to Rs 18,994.56 crore in May, which is a 24% month-on-month rise.

For the month of May, the net inflows into equity mutual funds declined to Rs 18,994.56 crore, down 21.7% from Rs 24,253 crore in April. This was the lowest level of equity inflows since April.

Gold ETF Inflows Rise

The inflows of gold ETFs rose from Rs 292 crore in May to Rs 2,081 crore in June.

Additionally, the liquid fund outflow reduced from Rs 40,205.4 crore in May to Rs 25,196 crore in June.

The dividend yield inflow increased from Rs 20.82 crore in May to Rs 45.55 crore in June.

However, ETF inflows in general reduced to Rs 844.43 crore in June from Rs 4,086.8 crore.

Net Equity Inflows

The total assets under management in June increased from Rs 74.40 lakh crore from Rs 72.20 lakh crore.

The large cap fund inflows rose to Rs 1,694 crore from Rs 1,250.50 crore in May.

Small cap fund inflows in June rose to Rs 4,024.50 crore from Rs 3,214 crore in May.

Further, midcap fund inflows increased to Rs 3,754 crore in June from Rs 2,808.7 crore in May.

SIP Contribution

The SIP contribution increased to Rs 27,269 crore in June as compared to Rs 26,688 crore in May 2025.

This segment saw an uptick of 5.2% quarter-on-quarter and the total folio count grew by 32%.

Debt Funds

Additionally, debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1,711 crore in June as against an outflow of Rs 15,908 crore in May.