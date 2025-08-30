Is India Ukraine's top Diesel Supplier? New Data Shows New Delhi Dealing With Moscow As Well As Kyiv

In a major supply chain shift, India surpassed other countries to become warn-torn Ukraine's largest diesel fuel supplier in July, according to NaftoRynok, a Ukrainian oil market analytics firm.

This development comes to light after Trump accused India of fueling the war machine in Ukraine as it continues to purchase crude oil from Kremlin.

The second tranche of 25 per cent levy imposed on India came as punishement for the south Asian nation's energy dealings with Russia, meanwhile, China has been expempted for extra levy despite being the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

India Leads Charge In Kyiv's Fuel Market

India delivered 15.5 per cent of Ukraine's diesel fuel imports in July 2025, establishing it as Ukraine's top supplier for the month.

The average daily volume of India's diesel imports reached approximately 2,700 tons, representing one of the highest indicators for 2025.

This marks a dramatic shift in Ukraine's energy supply chain.

From January to July 2025, India's share in Ukraine's diesel supply structure reached 10.2 per cent - more than five times higher than the 1.9 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

What's India Diesel Delivery Route To Ukraine?

Indian-origin fuel enters Ukraine via tank deliveries along the Danube River from Romania. These deliveries also continue to flow via Turkish OPET terminal in Marmara Ereğlisi port, however, partial sanctions continue to affect this route.

Coming a close second to the south Asian country, Slovakia supplied 15 per cent, Greece 13.5, Turkey 12.4 per cent among others.

Despite punitive tariffs, India has not budged from its stance of agreeing only to a mutually benficial pact with the US and still purchases oil from Russia, which is later refined to export the petroluem products derived from it.

The data also reveals a complex paradox in global energy flows: while the US penalises India for buying Russian oil, Indian refineries are simultaneously becoming a crucial diesel supplier to war-torn Ukraine.