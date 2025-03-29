Amid Earthquake Devastation; PM Narendra Modi To Travel To Thailand - What’s On Agenda?

At a time when Thailand is hit by a massive earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Thailand on April 3-4 to attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. This marks his third visit to the country.

As per Press Informationa Bureau, he will hold bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and also meet King Rama X. Both India and Thailand are expected to ink several agreements to strengthen India-Thailand ties.

The BIMSTEC Summit, themed “BIMSTEC – Prosperous, Resilient, and Open”, will see the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030 and key agreements on regional cooperation.

Post his Thailand Visit, PM Modi will be travelling to Sri Lanka from April 4-6 for a state visit. Over there, he will be meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, inaugurate India-backed projects. Modi is also scheduled to visit the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi Temple in Anuradhapura.