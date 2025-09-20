Amid H1-B Visa Fee Hike, Trump Launches 'Gold' and 'Platinum' Visa Schemes

US President Donald Trump has introduced two new residency schemes dubbed as Trump Gold Card and Platinum Card amid his latest crackdown on immigration via a USD 100,000 fee on H1-B visa.

US President Trump Inks Executive Order For Visa Revamp

Trump signed an an executive order in the Oval Office on September 19, 2025 to bring the "Trump Gold Card" and "Platinum Card" visa programmes into effect.

The initiative aims to bring in billions of dollars in revenue, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Key Details On Trump's Gold Card and Platinum Card

Trump revealed that the Gold Card, available for $1 million, allowing applicants to obtain the U.S. residency after vetting and processing fees.

Meanwhile, the Platinum Card, priced at $5 million, provides holders the special approval stay in the U.S. for up to 270 days annually without paying taxes on foreign income.

"We expect these changes to generate more than $100 billion," said Lutnick, emphasising the program's potential to boost government revenue.

While the Gold Card is already in effect, the Platinum Card will require congressional approval, which Lutnick predicted could happen later this year. Revenue from both cards will be deposited into a separate treasury fund aimed at supporting American commerce and industry.

Gold Card To Replace Present Visa Categories

In an effort to streamline immigration for high-value employees, the Gold Card will replace the current EB-1 and EB-2 visas for foreign nationals with extraordinary or exceptional abilities. Trump also noted that businesses can buy into the program through a "Trump Corporate Gold Card," which costs $2 million per employee and can transfer residency access across multiple workers.

"We're going to raise billions of dollars, which will go toward reducing taxes, paying off debt, and other good projects," Trump said, signing the executive order.

H-1B Visa Fee Hike- What's Behind It?