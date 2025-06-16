Amitabh Kant Resigns As G20 Sherpa, Says It's Time to 'Begin a New Chapter After 45 Years of Service'

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa, has officially stepped down from his current role, ending a remarkable 45-year career in government service. The announcement was made by Kant himself through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.



Kant, who served as India's G20 Sherpa for the past three years, played a key role in shaping and representing India’s position in global economic forums. His tenure as Sherpa included India's presidency of the G20, where he helped steer critical developmental initiatives and multilateral negotiations.



In his statement, Kant expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with pivotal responsibilities. “After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life,” he wrote. “I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India.”





Reflecting on his decades-long journey in public service, Kant acknowledged the support of his peers and colleagues, stating, “I am grateful to all my colleagues, peers and friends for their patience, understanding, and support.”



Looking ahead, Kant emphasised his intent to contribute to India's vision of becoming a developed nation. “I now look forward to contributing to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by facilitating and supporting free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions,” he said.



Kant described India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 as a milestone in his career, highlighting how, under India’s leadership, the summit achieved a consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration despite global geopolitical challenges. “We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India’s commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South,” he noted.

As CEO of NITI Aayog, Kant spearheaded transformative programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the development of India’s digital public infrastructure, and major policy reforms in manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation. He played a key role in launching the PLI schemes, Atal Innovation Mission, and promoting initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells.





In his earlier role as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, Kant drove crucial reforms such as Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India, which significantly improved India’s business climate and global competitiveness—helping the country leap 79 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings.

Kant’s career began in Kerala, where he implemented grassroots initiatives such as the rejuvenation of Calicut city and the acclaimed “God’s Own Country” tourism campaign. Later, as Tourism Secretary, he helped conceptualize the global “Incredible India” campaign.

Read More - Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price Target Cut to Rs 1,950 by Emkay

He concluded his post with a heartfelt message:

“India has always been, and will always be, Incredible. Humbled to have played a small role. Thank you for being part of this journey.”