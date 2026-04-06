Amul First Indian FMCG Company To Hit 1 Trillion Turnover Mark

In a first for India consumer space, evergreen FMCG major Amul has established itself as the first fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in the country to record over Rs 1 lakh crore or Rs 1 trillion turnover mark in FY26.

In FY25, the brand as old as India reported a 11% year-on-year growth over FY25.

The milestone was achieved through a meticulous high-octane distribution push that Amul is usually associated with, especially into the domestic part of the South Asian country.

The firm behind the 'utterly butterly delicious' phrase has over the years eyed towns with lower populations, and this penetration has been essential in helping them drive sales.

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