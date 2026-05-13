Amul Hikes Milk Prices by ₹2 Per Litre Across India From May 14

New Delhi: Amul, a prominent dairy firm, has announced a ₹2 per litre increase in milk pricing for different variations, effective May 14. The hike will affect popular items such as Amul Standard Milk, Gold, Taaza, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, Slim & Trim, and T-Special. However, the price of 500 ml milk packs has been increased by ₹1.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, announced the decision, citing rising input costs. In a statement, GCMMF said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

The latest increase is expected to affect customers across the country, putting additional strain on already tight household budgets. The previous revision in milk prices was implemented on May 1, 2025.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has increased milk procurement prices by ₹30 per kg of fat, a 3.7% increase from May 2025. The new rates for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh include a 500 ml pack of Slim & Trim milk at ₹27, Taaza at ₹30, Cow Milk at ₹31, and Gold at ₹36. The price of Buffalo Milk has increased by ₹4 per litre, reaching ₹80.

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The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, with almost 3.6 million farmers. The federation distributes Amul milk and dairy products in over 50 countries.

The cooperative collects around 31 million litres of milk daily and distributes over 24 billion packs of Amul products annually, including milk, butter, cheese, ghee and ice cream.