Amul Strikes Again! ‘Send Them Pakking’ Doodle Wins Hearts After Operation Sindoor

As a response to the massacre in Pahalgam, where several terrorists killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam, differentiating on the basis of faith, the government launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and gave Pakistan a strong message by destroying nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Few hours later, two women officers - Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Quraishi - took the lead and shared the details of military's precision strikes against Pakistan.

As Indian users flooded social media with celebratory posts and messages applauding the Indian armed forces, the Indian dairy brand Amul also shared an ad which won people's hearts, as always.

Amul's Witty Take On Operation Sindoor

In a post on X, the dairy firm wrote, "#Amul Topical: The India-Pakistan conflict," and shared a doodle with the words, "Send them pakking" which is a dig at Pakistan as India intercepted all of the offensive missile attacks by Pakistan and sent them away, packing. The doodle also says, "Amul Proudly Indian."

The doodle depicts the Amul girl saluting the women officers who are standing proudly at their podiums.

Amul's History Of Witty Ads And Doodles

Previously, Amul had also shared similar doodles at the time of the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, urging both countries to aim for peace. In this doodle, the Amul girl can be seen with a blonde girl with a traditional Ukrainian flower crown, called vinok, eating buttered toasts, as they sit on the rubble caused by the two warring nations. The doodle also shows tanks as well as the maps of both the countries in the background.

Further, in the aftermath of the Uri strike which took place on September 18, 2016, in Kashmir, Pakistani artists such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Shakeel Siddiqui were given an ultimatum to leave India within 48 hours by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Atif Aslam's concert, which was to be held in Gurugram around the time was also cancelled for the same reason. At this time Amul had shared yet another doodle with the words, "Going Fawad or thinking backward?" adding the tagline, "Amul Soft target for bread!"