Anand Mahindra Urges India to Turn Global Tariff Turmoil into Transformation: Calls for Bold Reforms in Business and Tourism

As the world grapples with the ripple effects of a U.S.-driven global tariff war, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has called on India to harness these “unintended consequences” as a catalyst for landmark economic transformation. Drawing inspiration from historical moments like the 1991 liberalisation triggered by a foreign exchange reserves crisis, Mahindra suggests that India is strongly positioned to emerge as a trusted global economic pillar—if it acts boldly and intentionally.

Mahindra’s message, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlights how global power realignments are nudging major economies—such as Germany and France in Europe and even Canada—into far-reaching reforms. While these shifts could foster new engines for global growth, Mahindra warns that India must not let the moment pass by.

Under the game-changing steps for India, Anand Mahindra emphasizes the crucial need to radically improve the ease of doing business by moving beyond incremental reforms and creating a genuinely effective single-window clearance system for all investment proposals. This effort could start with a coalition of willing states aligning with a national platform, showcasing India’s commitment to speed, simplicity, and predictability, which would make the country an irresistible destination for global capital seeking trusted partners.