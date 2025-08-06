Anand Mahindra Urges India to Turn Global Tariff Turmoil into Transformation: Calls for Bold Reforms in Business and Tourism

Updated 6 August 2025 at 20:49 IST
As the world grapples with the ripple effects of a U.S.-driven global tariff war, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has called on India to harness these “unintended consequences” as a catalyst for landmark economic transformation. Drawing inspiration from historical moments like the 1991 liberalisation triggered by a foreign exchange reserves crisis, Mahindra suggests that India is strongly positioned to emerge as a trusted global economic pillar—if it acts boldly and intentionally.
Mahindra’s message, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlights how global power realignments are nudging major economies—such as Germany and France in Europe and even Canada—into far-reaching reforms. While these shifts could foster new engines for global growth, Mahindra warns that India must not let the moment pass by.
Under the game-changing steps for India, Anand Mahindra emphasizes the crucial need to radically improve the ease of doing business by moving beyond incremental reforms and creating a genuinely effective single-window clearance system for all investment proposals. This effort could start with a coalition of willing states aligning with a national platform, showcasing India’s commitment to speed, simplicity, and predictability, which would make the country an irresistible destination for global capital seeking trusted partners.
In addition, he stresses the immense untapped potential of tourism as a powerhouse for foreign exchange and employment.
To capitalize on this, there is a need to dramatically accelerate visa processing, enhance tourist facilitation, and develop dedicated tourism corridors around existing hotspots that offer assured security, sanitation, and hygiene. These corridors could serve as models of excellence, encouraging other regions to raise standards and contribute significantly to economic growth. Together, these steps are intended to position India advantageously amid global economic shifts and help transform challenges into opportunities for sustained development.
Supporting Action Agenda
Mahindra also added that we should accelerate investment to unlock growth, with the latest budget cementing a 10.1% increase in capital expenditure, and also widen and deepen the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to drive competitiveness and self-reliance. Lower duties on manufacturing inputs to boost India’s global manufacturing competitiveness.
Also Read: Trump Declares All-Out War With 50% Tariff, Modi's India Will Not Budge
Published 6 August 2025 at 20:49 IST