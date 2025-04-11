Anand Rathi Declares 140% Final Dividend for FY25! Here’s When You’ll Get Paid

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, India's leading non-bank wealth management company, conducted its meeting on 10th April 20205 and declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the FY 2022-23. The company has audited its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

“We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 10 20205 has approved/taken on record of the following matters” as per the exchange filing.

Anand Rathi: Dividend

In its exchange filing, Anand Rathi has declared a final dividend of Rs 7 on equity for FY 2022-23 as a 140% payout on its Rs 5 face value share. This is the total dividend in FY23 of Rs 12 per share, including an interim dividend of Rs 5 announced earlier.

Anand Rathi: Payout Date

The stock moved higher after the announcement of a final dividend of Rs 7 per share on the back of a robust quarterly performance.

The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the record date will be announced later.



Anand Rathi: Financials Results

During FY23, the firm achieved a year-on-year growth of 33% in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 168.6 crore, whereas the total revenue improved by 31% to Rs 558.3 crore. For the period ended March 2023, PAT was at Rs 42.7 crore, 23% higher compared to the same quarter in the earlier year, with revenue up by 28% at Rs 146.8 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management (AUM) increased by 18% year-on-year to Rs 38,993 crore as of March 31, 2023. The company on-boarded a record 1,270 client families in the fiscal year, taking the total to 8,352.

Anand Rathi: Stock Market Response

With the declaration of the dividend and robust financial performance, Anand Rathi Wealth's stock witnessed a boom, rising more than 6% to a 52-week high.