Andes Town Planners CIRP Nears Final Stage as Multiple Bidders Eye Rohtas Plumeria

Lucknow: The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of Andes Town Planners Private Limited, developer of the Rohtas Plumeria housing project in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, has entered a crucial phase, with multiple bidders reportedly competing to revive the long-delayed real estate project.

The company was admitted into CIRP in March 2023 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. While the resolution process was initially expected to conclude within a defined timeline, it has faced delays due to creditor-related developments, legal proceedings, and changes in insolvency administration.

Industry observers say the case has evolved into a complex resolution exercise involving commercial, legal, and land-related considerations. Concerns linked to development rights, contractual arrangements, and third-party involvement in portions of the project are understood to have added to uncertainty surrounding future execution timelines.

According to market sources, several entities have either participated in or expressed interest in the resolution process, including LJK Construction Private Limited and Halwasiya Group. However, stakeholders indicate that the eventual selection of a successful resolution applicant may depend not only on the financial value of bids but also on execution capability, funding strength, and the ability to complete pending construction while navigating ongoing legal and regulatory challenges.

Advertisement

Publicly reported proceedings have also brought additional scrutiny to certain applicants. Properties associated with LJK Construction Private Limited have reportedly been subject to attachment proceedings by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in separate matters. Similarly, assets linked to the Ananta Tower project, associated with Halwasiya Group, have reportedly faced attachment actions by tax authorities.

Questions have also been raised regarding development activities connected with the Ananta Tower project, including contractual arrangements and financial settlements associated with Andes Town Planners. The legal and commercial implications of these developments on the ongoing CIRP remain subject to judicial and regulatory determination.

Advertisement

Industry participants note that revival of stressed real estate assets requires more than financial commitments on paper. Experts say successful resolution depends on factors such as project execution history, regulatory compliance, funding certainty, and the operational ability to manage legal and contractual complexities.

For homebuyers awaiting possession for several years, the primary concern remains whether the selected bidder can practically complete the project. Analysts point out that approval of a resolution plan often marks only the beginning of the revival process, with significant challenges remaining in terms of capital mobilisation, dispute resolution, statutory approvals, and restarting construction activities.

As the CIRP approaches its concluding stages, creditors, homebuyers, and industry observers are closely watching whether the process results in a credible and implementable revival plan or leads to another cycle of delays.