Anil Agarwal-Led Vedanta Ltd Announces Second Interim Dividend - Check Key Insights

The Anil Agarwal led mining major major Vedanta Ltd has on Thursday, August 21, 2025, announced a second interim dividend of the fiscal year 2026.

As per the BSE exchange filing, the multinational corporation's board approved a dividend of Rs 16 apiece, totalling to Rs 6,256 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 21, 2025, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of ₹ 16/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26 amounting to c. ₹ 6,256 Crores,” it said.

Vedanta Ltd Dividend Details

As per the earlier recommendation, Vedanta's record date is August 27, 2025. If as an investor your name shows up on the registar of shareholders as on the record date it makes you eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend.

The company also said the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta Ltd Dividend Timeline

Vedanta has announced an equity dividend amounting to Rs 35.50 per share in the last 12 months.

The Mumbai-headquartered mining is one of the highest dividend-paying stocks in the Indian stock market, with an impressive dividend yield of 7.94%.