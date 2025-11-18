Anil Agarwal’s Bold Message: AI Revolution Shifts From Dream To Reality

If you have opened X, you probably saw Anil Agarwal drop a truth bomb that instantly blew up.

The Vedanta Chairman didn’t talk about the usual suspects, such as Nvidia chips or the next ChatGPT. Instead, he zoomed out and showed where the real money and impact will be in 2025 and beyond. His post read, “2025 will be noted as the year that the AI revolution went from dream to reality.”

And then he shared a simple graphic that felt like a treasure map for anyone who’s young, restless and wants to build something big.

1. Energy-The Silent Gold Rush

Everyone is talking about GPUs, but nobody wants to admit the embarrassing truth: AI is an energy guzzler. Training one large model can use as much electricity as a small city.

Advertisement

Data centres are popping up everywhere and they need insane amounts of power; 24×7, clean(ish) and cheap.

Anil Agarwal’s line was short but hit hard, “Energy is a massive opportunity given the huge amount required to power data centres.”

Advertisement

2. Training & Fine-Tuning Models, Already a Billion-Dollar Game

Yes, OpenAI and Google build the base models, but the real margins are in taking those models and making them speak Hindi, understand Indian regulations, read chest X-rays for TB, or predict monsoon crop yields. Anil pointed out that companies doing exactly this are already unicorns.

This suggests a booming market for specialised services focused on fine-tuning and customising AI for specific applications.

3. The Most Democratic Opportunity of All: Disruption

Anil literally said AI is the great equaliser. One smart kid (or a small team) with a breakthrough application can suddenly compete with a 100-year-old conglomerate.

Ani Agarwal emphasised that AI is a "tool for massive disruption" and a "tremendous opportunity for young entrepreneurs."

Retail, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, education, name any sector and someone, somewhere is about to flip it upside down with AI.

As he put it, “A breakthrough application can help you compete against the biggest incumbents.”

He concluded this thought by highlighting that conventional companies are "transforming the way they do business across sectors by applying AI."

The replies poured in within minutes. One user wrote: “Most companies are cutting 20% of their existing budget to invest in AI. This is sufficient to show… AI is the future & will be oxygen for the companies.”

Of course, not everyone was cheering. One follower asked the question we’re all thinking, “Anilji, iska misuse bhi bahut hoga. Toh woh kaise rokenge?” (There’s going to be a lot of misuse too. How do we stop that?) Fair.

Deepfakes, job losses, bias; the darker side is real.

Call for Regional Investment

A comment from a follower expressed hope for broader geographical distribution of these benefits, specifically mentioning Bihar.

The user stated, "Respected Anil Agrawal Sar inspired by your vision for India's growth and emerging AI opportunities it would be wonderful to see investment in these areas in Bihar as well looking forward to your thoughts on this."