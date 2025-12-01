Updated 1 December 2025 at 13:28 IST
Anil Ambani Appeals To Supreme Court Against SBI Fraud Tag
Industrialist Anil Ambani has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court's recent judgment that upheld the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision to classify his and Reliance Communications (RCom) loan accounts as fraudulent
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Anil Ambani | Image: X
Industrialist Anil Ambani has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court's recent judgment that upheld the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision to classify his and Reliance Communications (RCom) loan accounts as fraudulent.
The Bombay HC had dismissed Ambani's petition, ruling that as the "promoter" and "person in control" of RCom, he must face the consequences of the fraud classification, which includes being debarred from accessing institutional credit.
(This is a Developing Story)
Advertisement
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 13:28 IST