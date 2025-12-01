Anil Ambani Appeals To Supreme Court Against SBI Fraud Tag

Industrialist Anil Ambani has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court's recent judgment that upheld the State Bank of India's (SBI) decision to classify his and Reliance Communications (RCom) loan accounts as fraudulent.

The Bombay HC had dismissed Ambani's petition, ruling that as the "promoter" and "person in control" of RCom, he must face the consequences of the fraud classification, which includes being debarred from accessing institutional credit.