Anil Ambani Appears At ED's Delhi Office In Rs 40k Cr Money Laundering Case

Anil Ambani and his several group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud. The ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. | Image: Republic

Anil Ambani I ED: Reliance Group Chairperson Anil Ambani has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office on Thursday, February 26, for questioning with regards to a Rs 40,000 crore bank-fraud linked money laundering case.

This is Anil Ambani's second round of ED interrogation since August last year. India's premier financial investigation agency will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ambani and his several group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud. The ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the directions of the apex court.

Advertisement

ED Attaches Anil Ambani's Palli Hill ‘Abode’ Residence Worth Over Rs 3,700 Cr

ED attached the Mumbai's Pali Hill Residential property ‘Abode’ of the industrialist worth Rs 3,716.83 crores in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe linked to Reliance Communications Ltd's alleged bank fraud case.

ED's Special Task Force (Headquarters) attached the property under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Earlier, part of this property was attached to the extent of Rs 473.17 crores.

Advertisement

Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani was also summoned for questioning by the ED; however, she skipped this appearance.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court had allowed Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and BDO India LLP to take action against him under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions on fraud classification.