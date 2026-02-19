Anil Ambani Files Affidavit in Supreme Court, Says He Will Not Leave India Amid Fraud Probe

The Supreme Court directed the ED to constitute SIT to probe alleged financial irregularities involving the Anil Ambani-led group | Image: Republic

Industrialist Anil Dhirubhai Ambani on Thursday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, reiterating that he will not travel abroad without the apex court’s prior permission while investigations into alleged bank loan fraud involving Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) and associated entities continue. The filing formalises undertakings he previously made before the court earlier this month.

In his affidavit, Ambani stated that he “has not left India since July 2025, when the present investigations began, and currently has no plan or intention to travel outside India.” He undertook that if any foreign travel becomes necessary, he would seek prior leave and permission of the Court before undertaking such travel.

The affidavit underscores his intent to dispel any perception of evasion, clarifying that he is “not a flight risk” and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations.

Cooperation With Investigating Agencies

Ambani also highlighted his cooperation with the central agencies probing the case. He stated that he “has been fully cooperating with the investigating agencies and will continue to do so.” He confirmed that he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and agreed to appear for questioning as required, including a fresh summons set for February 26, 2026.

Advertisement

The affidavit also addressed Ambani’s role in the entities under scrutiny. He clarified that he served as a Non‑Executive Director and was “not involved in the day-to-day management or operational affairs” of the companies cited in the investigations.

The Supreme Court has been monitoring investigations into alleged large-scale bank loan frauds linked to RCOM and related companies. The proceedings followed concerns over delays by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in advancing inquiries into the alleged defaults, which reportedly run into thousands of crores of rupees.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Court had instructed both agencies to expedite the probe under judicial supervision, noting that the scale and complexity of the allegations require thorough and timely action.

Fresh ED Summons

On the same day as the affidavit, law enforcement sources confirmed that the ED issued a fresh summons to Ambani for February 26. His wife, former actress Tina Ambani, had earlier sought adjournments in connection with the probe.