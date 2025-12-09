Anil Ambani's Son Under Lens: CBI Books Jai Anmol Ambani Post Union Bank Of India FIR

CBI has filed a criminal case against Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, after a complaint was made by Union Bank of India for alleged wrongful loss of Rs 228 crores. | Image: X

After the enforcement directorate (ED) attached assets over Rs 1,120 crore in an alleged fraud case involving Reliance Anil Ambani Group, CBI has booked Jai Anmol Ambani after a complaint was filed by the Union Bank of India for alleged wrongful loss of Rs 228 crores.

This is the first criminal case filed against the son of Anil Ambani, who was a former director at Reliance Home Finance Ltd. CBI has also booked Ravindra Sudhalkar ex-CEO and then whole time director m/s RHFL in the banking fraud case totalling Rs 228 crore.

A written complaint was submitted to CBI alleging commission of offence of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct by M/s RHFL Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, ex-director RHFL, Ravindra Sudhalkar and unknown others, unknown public servants causing wrongful loss, according to

Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra has also filed a FIR against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCHL) and others for alleged wrongful loss of Rs 58 crores.

(This is a developing story)