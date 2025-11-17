Updated 17 November 2025 at 13:54 IST
Anil Ambani Skips ED Summons, Says He Will Appear Via Video Conferencing In 15-Year-Old FEMA Case
Industrialist Anil Ambani skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s latest summons on Monday but said he is willing to record his statement through video conferencing at any time. His spokesperson stressed that the case relates to a 15-year-old FEMA matter tied to the Jaipur–Reengus highway project, where Ambani served only as a non-executive director.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Industrialist Anil D. Ambani has skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons issued for November 17, 2025, but has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the agency through a virtual appearance.
The summons is linked to a FEMA investigation involving the Jaipur–Reengus highway project, a matter dating back to 2010.
In an official statement released on Monday, Ambani’s spokesperson clarified the nature and context of the investigation, while reaffirming the industrialist’s readiness to comply.
ED Summons Only for Recording Statement, Says Spokesperson
According to the statement titled, Anil D. Ambani’s spokesperson said: “ED summons to Mr. Anil D. Ambani pertains solely to the recording of his statement.”
The spokesperson added that Ambani is prepared to make himself available at any time the agency prefers:
“Mr. Anil D. Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, at any date and time suitable to ED, via virtual appearance / recorded video.”
Ambani Clarifies His Role at Reliance Infrastructure
The statement emphasized that Ambani was not involved in day-to-day operations of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. during the period relevant to the case.
“Mr. Anil D. Ambani for about 15 years, from April 2007 to March 2022, always served as a non-executive director at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., not in charge for day-to-day operations of the company.”
Advertisement
Read More - Rupee Rises on Portfolio Flows but Importer Demand, Asia FX Cap Gains
FEMA Case Linked to Jaipur–Reengus Highway Project
Referring to the ED’s own media release dated November 3, the spokesperson reiterated that the case relates to a specific infrastructure project:
“As per ED’s own media release dated 3 November 2025, the matter pertains to a FEMA case relating to Jaipur–Reengus highway project.”
The spokesperson further noted: “The matter is 15 years old, dates to 2010, and concerns issues related to a road contractor as per ED media release.”
Reliance Infrastructure, the statement said, had merely awarded an EPC contract for construction of the road—now operational for over four years under NHAI.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 13:54 IST