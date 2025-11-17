Anil Ambani Skips ED Summons, Says He Will Appear Via Video Conferencing In 15-Year-Old FEMA Case

The summons is linked to a FEMA investigation involving the Jaipur–Reengus highway project, a matter dating back to 2010.

In an official statement released on Monday, Ambani’s spokesperson clarified the nature and context of the investigation, while reaffirming the industrialist’s readiness to comply.



ED Summons Only for Recording Statement, Says Spokesperson

According to the statement titled, Anil D. Ambani’s spokesperson said: “ED summons to Mr. Anil D. Ambani pertains solely to the recording of his statement.”

The spokesperson added that Ambani is prepared to make himself available at any time the agency prefers:



“Mr. Anil D. Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, at any date and time suitable to ED, via virtual appearance / recorded video.”



Ambani Clarifies His Role at Reliance Infrastructure

The statement emphasized that Ambani was not involved in day-to-day operations of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. during the period relevant to the case.



“Mr. Anil D. Ambani for about 15 years, from April 2007 to March 2022, always served as a non-executive director at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., not in charge for day-to-day operations of the company.”

