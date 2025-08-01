Anil Ambani Summoned By ED In Rs 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Case: What We Know So Far

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on August 5 in connection with an alleged Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case. This follows a series of three-day search operations conducted by the agency at multiple business entities linked to the industrialist as part of its expanding investigation.



The move comes after a three-day search operation across business premises linked to Ambani, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Alleged Loan Diversion from Yes Bank

According to ED officials, the probe stems from a preliminary finding of loan diversion worth Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. The agency believes this diversion was part of a larger, orchestrated scheme to siphon off public funds.



FIRs, Regulatory Inputs and Red Flags

The ED’s action follows FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and inputs received from SEBI, the National Housing Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA). These agencies flagged multiple irregularities in loans granted to RAAGA companies under the Reliance ADA Group.



Investigators have uncovered backdated approval letters, missing credit evaluations, and loan disbursals without standard due diligence, many to firms with poor financials, overlapping directors, and shared addresses, suggesting they may be shell entities.









Spotlight on Reliance Home Finance

A key area of concern is Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), where SEBI highlighted a sharp spike in corporate loans, from Rs 3,742 crore in FY18 to Rs 8,670 crore in FY19. ED suspects that many of these loans were granted in violation of lending norms.



Sources claim fresh loans were used to repay previous ones, indicating “evergreening”, a practice used to mask non-performing assets.



Widespread Raids Across 35 Locations

On July 24, the ED conducted massive raids covering more than 35 locations, targeting over 50 companies and 25 individuals. The crackdown aims to unearth the full scale of financial mismanagement and trace the ultimate beneficiaries of the allegedly diverted funds.



The ED is expected to continue examining corporate records, fund trails, and communications related to the disbursed loans in the coming days.

