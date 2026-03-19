Anil Ambani To Appear Before CBI in Delhi Today in Connection with ₹2,929 Crore Reliance Communications Loan Fraud Case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani to appear before the CBI | Image: Republic

Industrialist Anil Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, to arrive at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters today for examination in a high-profile bank fraud case. The questioning pertains to an FIR registered following a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI) involving his telecom venture, Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM).

According to a spokesperson for Ambani, the industrialist is scheduled to appear before the agency on March 19 and 20, 2026. The move follows his long-standing commitment to "extend full cooperation" with all investigative agencies.

“Mr. Ambani will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on 19 th and 20 th March, 2026 for examination, in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India regarding Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM). The appearance is in furtherance to Mr. Ambani’s commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies."

The SBI Allegations

The CBI's probe is centered on an FIR alleging a loss of approximately ₹2,929 crore to SBI. The bank had previously classified the RCOM accounts as fraud in 2020, alleging that funds were diverted and misappropriated through transactions that violated loan terms.

Advertisement

Specific allegations in the case include:

Alleged diversion of bank loans into inter-company deposits and related-party transactions.

Potential manipulation of books of accounts to conceal irregularities.

While SBI is the lead bank, RCOM reportedly owes over ₹40,000 crore to a consortium of 11 lenders

Escalating Legal Challenges for the Group

Anil Ambani's appearance comes amid a series of intensifying legal battles for the group. Just weeks ago, on February 26, the CBI conducted searches at Ambani’s residence and RCOM offices in connection with a separate ₹2,220 crore fraud case filed by the Bank of Baroda. Last week, his son Jai Anmol Ambani was also questioned by the CBI for two days regarding an alleged ₹228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

Advertisement

The Bombay High Court recently upheld SBI’s decision to classify the RCOM accounts as fraud, vacating a stay that had previously stalled criminal prosecution.