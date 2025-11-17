Updated 17 November 2025 at 10:37 IST
Anil Ambani To Face ED Today: FEMA Questioning Underway
Industrialist Anil Ambani is scheduled to appear in person before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 17 for questioning under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This follows his earlier missed date and rejected request for a virtual appearance, amid ongoing probes into alleged money laundering and loan frauds linked to his group companies.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued its third summons to Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani, asking him to appear in person today at its Delhi headquarters for questioning. The latest summons is part of a multi-faceted investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Ambani’s group companies, primarily focused on a money laundering case linked to bank loan frauds.
Missed Date and Virtual Request
Ambani had earlier been summoned on November 14, but he requested to appear virtually, which the ED rejected. After missing the previous date, the agency issued a fresh summons, requiring his physical presence today.
Background of Ongoing Probes
In August 2024, the SEBI banned Anil Ambani and 20 other entities from the securities market for five years over alleged fund diversion at Reliance Home Finance Ltd.
In July 2025, ED conducted large-scale searches of 35 devices linked to Ambani, 50 companies, and 25 individuals as part of its money laundering investigation.
Ambani had appeared before ED on August 5, 2025, and committed to submitting documents. However, between August 5 and November 14, the requested documents were not submitted.
Property Attachments and Pressure
On October 31, 2025, the ED issued provisional attachment of Ambani’s properties, including his Mumbai residence in Bandra West.
Following that, Ambani was again summoned. On the previous Friday, he pleaded inability to appear physically and requested a virtual session, which the ED denied.
Now, with the third summons in hand, Ambani is under significant pressure to comply, and he is set to appear before ED today.
