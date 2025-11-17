Anil Ambani To Face ED Today: FEMA Questioning Underway

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued its third summons to Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani, asking him to appear in person today at its Delhi headquarters for questioning. The latest summons is part of a multi-faceted investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Ambani’s group companies, primarily focused on a money laundering case linked to bank loan frauds.



Missed Date and Virtual Request

Ambani had earlier been summoned on November 14, but he requested to appear virtually, which the ED rejected. After missing the previous date, the agency issued a fresh summons, requiring his physical presence today.



Background of Ongoing Probes

In August 2024, the SEBI banned Anil Ambani and 20 other entities from the securities market for five years over alleged fund diversion at Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

In July 2025, ED conducted large-scale searches of 35 devices linked to Ambani, 50 companies, and 25 individuals as part of its money laundering investigation.



Ambani had appeared before ED on August 5, 2025, and committed to submitting documents. However, between August 5 and November 14, the requested documents were not submitted.

