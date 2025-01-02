Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Settles Rs 1,200 Cr Debt - Details

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power is in the spotlight today after its subsidiary, Sasan Power, made a debt payment to IFFCL, UK. The company shared this update during market hours on Wednesday. Following the announcement, the stock surged over 4% yesterday.

Sasan Power Clears $150 Million Debt

Sasan Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power made a $150 million (approx. Rs 1,284.6 crores) bullet repayment to IIFCL, UK, fulfilling its debt obligations on December 31, 2024.

This move fortifies its financial position, improving debt coverage metrics, liquidity, and credit ratings.

‘Sasan Power Limited (Sasan Power), a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited (Reliance Power), has made a bullet payment of US$150 million to IIFCL, UK, fulfilling its debt obligation on 31 December 2024. This repayment will bolster Sasan Power’s debt coverage metrics, improve liquidity, and enhance its credit rating,’ as mentioned in the exchange filing.

The loan repayment reinforces Reliance Power’s balance sheet as the company shifts its focus toward the renewable energy sector, a key driver of future growth. Previously, its subsidiary, Rosa Power, had prepaid Rs 850 crore in debt to Singapore-based lender Värde Partners.