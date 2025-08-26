Updated 26 August 2025 at 13:32 IST
Anil Kapoor, Son Harsh Varrdhan Seal Rs 5 Cr Bandra West Apartment Deal - Details Inside
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 5 crore, property records show. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra IGR website, the deal includes one garage, with stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, along with his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has bought an apartment worth Rs 5 crore in Bandra West, Mumbai.
The transaction, registered in August 2025, was confirmed through property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.
Details of the Apartment Purchase
According to the registration records, the apartment is located in The Smoky Hill CHS Ltd. The property spans a built-up area of 108.25 sq. m. (approx. 1,165 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 970.71 sq. ft. (approx. 90 sq. m.). The purchase also includes one dedicated garage space. The deal attracted a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, as per the documents.
Bandra West: A Premium Real Estate Hub
Bandra West continues to be one of Mumbai’s most coveted real estate markets, known for its blend of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique developments. The locality offers excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines. Its proximity to major commercial hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport adds to its value, making it a hotspot for celebrities, entrepreneurs, and investors.
The Kapoors’ Cinematic Legacy
Anil Kapoor, celebrated for his four-decade-long career in Bollywood, has delivered evergreen performances in films such as Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, and Tezaab. His international presence grew with Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Most recently, he was seen in YRF’s War 2 from the Spy Universe franchise.
His son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor entered Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016). He later starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and the Netflix thriller Thar (2022), gradually carving a niche for himself with unconventional roles.
Bollywood Stars’ Real Estate Investments Rising
The Kapoors’ new purchase highlights a growing trend of Bollywood celebrities investing in luxury real estate in Mumbai’s prime locations. With Bandra West remaining a high-demand market, such transactions reinforce its status as the city’s premium lifestyle hub.
