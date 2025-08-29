Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 3: Check Latest GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status & More

Anlon Healthcare Ltd.’s ₹121.03 crore initial public offering (IPO) closed for subscription on August 29, 2025, attracting robust investor interest.

According to NSE data, the IPO was subscribed 4.75 times overall, with the retail category seeing the highest demand at 32.78 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.01 times (excluding anchor investors), while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category witnessed 4.72 times subscription as of 11:54 AM on Day 3.



The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component.



Anlon Healthcare IPO Price Band, Lot Size, and Investment

The price band was fixed at Rs 86–91 per share, with a lot size of 164 shares. The minimum retail investment stood at 14,924, while small NIIs were required to bid for 14 lots (₹2,08,936) and big NIIs for 68 lots (₹10,14,832).

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. acted as the book running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, Anlon Healthcare’s IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 as of 10:58 AM on August 29, 2025. Based on the upper price band of ₹91, the expected listing price is Rs 96, indicating a potential 5.49% gain for investors.