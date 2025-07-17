Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Today: Status, GMP, Listing Date & Investor Hype

Updated 17 July 2025 at 09:05 IST
The allotment date of the highly anticipated Anthem Biosciences IPO would likely be concluded today, Thursday, July 17. The Bengaluru pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization) drew record investor demand, with the ₹3,395 crore public issue being subscribed 63.86 times.
Anthem IPO Subscription
IPO, open during July 14–16, was priced in the range of ₹540–₹570 in a lot size of 26 shares.
Based on BSE data:
QIBs subscribed 182.65 times
NIIs subscribed 42.36 times
Retail investors subscribed 5.64 times
This huge demand is an indication of high confidence from the institutional and HNI investors in the growth story of the company.
Anthem Biosciences GMP Today
As of the current news from the grey market, Anthem Biosciences shares are quoted at a premium of ₹144–₹155, which suggests a listing gain in excess of 25% over the issue price. The probable listing price is approximately ₹714 per share. Although GMP directions are optimistic, investors are cautioned that the grey market is unofficial and speculative.
Anthem Biosciences IPO Listing Date
The shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE on Monday, July 21, 2025.
How to Check Anthem IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check their allotment status through the following ways:
On the BSE website:
https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select Equity as Issue Type
Select Anthem Biosciences Limited
Enter Application Number or PAN
Fill out the captcha and press Search
On KFinTech (Registrar Portal):
https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Select Anthem Biosciences IPO
Select from Application No., DP ID/Client ID, or PAN
Select ASBA or Non-ASBA
Enter details and captcha, then submit.
On the NSE website:
https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
About Anthem Biosciences
Established in 2006, Anthem Biosciences is a rapidly expanding CRDMO that collaborates with biotech and pharma businesses in 44 countries worldwide, including the US, Europe, and Japan. Its vertically integrated model extends from drug discovery through development and manufacturing—making it a market leader in pharmaceutical outsourcing globally.
