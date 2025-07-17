Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Today: Status, GMP, Listing Date & Investor Hype

The allotment date of the highly anticipated Anthem Biosciences IPO would likely be concluded today, Thursday, July 17. The Bengaluru pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization) drew record investor demand, with the ₹3,395 crore public issue being subscribed 63.86 times.



Anthem IPO Subscription

IPO, open during July 14–16, was priced in the range of ₹540–₹570 in a lot size of 26 shares.

Based on BSE data:

QIBs subscribed 182.65 times

NIIs subscribed 42.36 times

Retail investors subscribed 5.64 times

This huge demand is an indication of high confidence from the institutional and HNI investors in the growth story of the company.

Anthem Biosciences GMP Today



As of the current news from the grey market, Anthem Biosciences shares are quoted at a premium of ₹144–₹155, which suggests a listing gain in excess of 25% over the issue price. The probable listing price is approximately ₹714 per share. Although GMP directions are optimistic, investors are cautioned that the grey market is unofficial and speculative.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Listing Date



The shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE on Monday, July 21, 2025.

How to Check Anthem IPO Allotment Status



Investors can check their allotment status through the following ways:

On the BSE website:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Equity as Issue Type

Select Anthem Biosciences Limited

Enter Application Number or PAN

Fill out the captcha and press Search

On KFinTech (Registrar Portal):

https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Select Anthem Biosciences IPO

Select from Application No., DP ID/Client ID, or PAN

Select ASBA or Non-ASBA

Enter details and captcha, then submit.

On the NSE website:

https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp