Anup Kumar Saha Resigns As Bajaj Finance MD: Here's What He Said In His Resignation Mail

The Managing Director for Baja Finance resigned from the company on Monday, the company notified in a stock exchange filing.

What Did Saha Write In His Resignation?

In the resignation letter, the former managing director of Bajaj Finance wrote that he irrevocably and unconditionally tenders his resignation as Managing Director of Bajaj Finance Limited (the "Company") due to personal reasons.

The resignation will take effect from July 21, 2025.

"I hereby also irrevocably and unconditionally resign (I) as Director of the Company; and (ii) from all committees of the Board of the Company of which I am a member, in each case, such resignation to take effect from the effective date of resignation as a Managing Director of the Company," the company said in a statement.

He further requested the Board to accept his resignation.