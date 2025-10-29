APEC CEO Summit: US President Donald Trump On Rising Wages, Falling Energy Prices, & 'Jerome Too Late Powell' Remark

At the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, US President Donald Trump spoke on falling energy prices, rising wages, while taking a dig at US Fed Chair with the “Jerome Too Late Powell" remark.

“He’s out in a few months, we’ll be very happy," he said while addressing a gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders and CEOs in South Korea today.

Further, he said, "When we announce good news, we want the stock market to go up," signaling a US fed interest rate cut on October 29, which the markets have already factored in.

The two-day review of the monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to end today.

Advertisement

At the final leg of his diplomatic tour in the region, Trump said, "When America thrives, our partners thrive — and our alliances thrive."

Speaking on interest rates, Trump said, " We should have the lowest interest rates of any country. Without us there are no other countries, really. The whole thing falls apart. You know, America always had the lowest interest rates, and now we don't do that. We are like number 28. It's ridiculous"

Advertisement

Talking about private capital infusion in the US, Trump said, "We'll probably be at maybe even $22 trillion in investments coming into our country by the end of the first year of my second term"

Meanwhile, he also voiced his expectation of a 4% GDP growth in the upcoming quarter.

Enroute to South Korea today, Trump was inquired on the possibility of a third term at the White House.

He said its “pretty clear” the US Constitution does not permit him to run for a third term in office.

“I would say that if you read it, [the Constitution] it’s pretty clear, I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad. But we have a lot of great people,” he added.

On fentanyl-linked issues, Trump said he expects big progress on this in his meeting with Xi.