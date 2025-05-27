Apollo Micro Systems Share Price: Surges 14%, Hits New 52-Week High - Here’s What Drove the Rally

The shares of electromechanical solutions developer Apollo Micro Systems surged as much as 14 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 155.90 apiece after posting a solid quarter ended March 2025 results.

The manufacturer of electronic components in Q4 FY25 reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of Rs 11.27 crore in comparison to a net cash outflow of Rs 78.49 crore in the same period previous fiscal year.

In the quarter ended March 2025, the net sales stood at Rs 161.77 crore up 19.44 per cent from Rs 135.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

The company's quarterly net profit stood at Rs 14.00 crore in March 2025 up 8.19 per cent from Rs. 12.94 crore in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stands at Rs.36.71 crore in March 2025 up 24.02 per cent from Rs. 29.60 crore in March 2024.

The profit before tax (PBT) for quarter four of fiscal year 2025 stood at Rs 22 crore, indicating a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 21 per cent. However, it saw a decline of 16 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

In sync with the Hyderabad-headquartered firms' annual guidance, the net profit in FY25 surged by 81.18 per cent.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems reportedly mentioned, “Looking ahead, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45 per cent to 50 per cent over the next two years — driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase.”

Apollo Micro Systems Stock Performance