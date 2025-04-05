Apple, Amazon, Google: FAANG Stocks Crash, Is It A Good Time To Buy US Stocks?

As of April 5, 2025, America’s tech giants usually known as FAANG —Apple, Amazon, and Google (Alphabet)—are crashing hard. Reuters reported that the Nasdaq, packed with tech stocks, sank over 5% this week as new U.S. tariffs stoked fears of an economic slowdown.

Apple’s stock tumbled 9.6% to $202.34, Amazon dropped 8.5% to $179.30, and Google fell 3.9% to $150.95, per Google Finance data from April 4. These FAANG powerhouses, icons of the digital age, now face uncertainty as tariffs threaten their global supply chains, rattling investors.

Why the Crash Happened

The chaos began on March 6, when President Trump announced broad tariffs on imports, per AP News. Intended to boost U.S. jobs, the move instead unleashed market panic, with the S&P 500 down 6%. Tech, heavily tied to international trade, took the hardest hit.

A Goldman Sachs report from February 7 said that if tariffs stick around, they could cut S&P 500 profits by 2-3% because tariff rates might jump by 4.7%. Bank of America experts warned on April 3 that if costs go up and people buy less, S&P 500 earnings could fall 5% to 32%, especially if other countries fight back. It’s a policy-driven jolt, unlike 2022’s inflation-led slump.

Is It Time to Buy?

With stocks at multi-month lows, some smell of opportunity. The Motley Fool noted on March 28 that FAANG’s past crashes have rewarded bold investors. Take 2022: the Nasdaq cratered over 30% from its 2021 peak, with Apple down 28.7% to $129.93, Amazon off 55.5% to $84.00, and Google shedding 41% to $88.23. Yet, momentum swung back in 2023.

Apple surged 44% to $187.68, Amazon doubled to $170.31, and Google climbed 62% to $143.68 by year-end. Apple’s brand, Amazon’s cloud, and Google’s ads drove the rebound. Today’s dip, though sharp, isn’t as deep—could it be another launchpad? Reuters warned that if tariffs drag on, recovery might stall.

How Does It Compare to Past Crashes?

FAANG stocks have witnessed tough times before as well. In 2008, during the financial crisis, the Nasdaq declined 40%, and Apple stock fell 57% from $7.07 to $3.03 (split-adjusted), says Yahoo Finance; it rebounded 147% by 2010. In 2018, fears of rising interest rates sent the Nasdaq down 23%, with Amazon declining 25% from $100 to $75—but rising 28% in 2019.

In 2020, the COVID crash reduced the Nasdaq by 30% in March, but Amazon surged 76% by year's end due to online shopping. This week's today 5% decline is minor, but the tariffs make it more difficult.

What’s Next?

With a combined market cap of about $8 trillion, FAANG stocks now account for roughly 12.9% of the U.S. stock market’s $62.2 trillion total.