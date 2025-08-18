Apple Bites Into Bengaluru: iPhone Maker Leases 2.7 Lakh Sq Ft Office at Rs 6.3 Crore a Month

Apple has signed a long-term lease for nearly 2.7 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru, strengthening its footprint in India’s technology hub.



According to media reports citing Propstack data, the iPhone maker has entered into a 10-year lease agreement with the Embassy Group for the Embassy Zenith tower, covering nine floors (5th to 13th) along with car parking facilities. The lease commenced on April 3, 2025.

Deal value & terms

The rental agreement has been pegged at Rs 235 per sq ft per month, which translates into a starting outflow of around Rs 6.3 crore every month. With a built-in escalation of 4.5% annually, Apple is estimated to spend over ₹1,000 crore during the lease period, factoring in rent, parking, and maintenance. The company has also placed a security deposit of Rs 31.57 crore, Propstack’s review of registration documents shows.

Expansion amid global tensions

The Bengaluru lease underscores Apple’s growing commitment to India, where it is already the largest exporter of mobile phones. In FY25 alone, the company shipped iPhones worth about ₹1.5 lakh crore from the country.



The move, however, comes against a backdrop of political friction. At a business event in Doha, former US President Donald Trump remarked that he had cautioned Apple CEO Tim Cook against expanding further in India, urging the company to prioritise investments in the United States instead. Trump also criticized India’s tariff structure, calling it “one of the highest in the world,” and said the Indian market remains difficult for foreign companies to navigate.

Strengthening India presence