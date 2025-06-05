Apple iPhones And MacBooks To Be Repaired By Tata Group — All You Need To Know

Apple has deepened its partnership with the Tata Group by assigning it the responsibility of repairing iPhones and MacBooks in India. | Image: Reuters

Apple has deepened its partnership with the Tata Group by assigning it the responsibility of repairing iPhones and MacBooks in India. This move marks a major step in Apple’s growing focus on India — the world’s second-largest smartphone market, according to Reuters report.

Tata will now handle after-sales repairs for Apple devices, taking over the role from Taiwan's Wistron’s Indian unit, ICT Service Management Solutions. The repairs will be carried out from Tata’s iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka.

So far, Apple’s official service centers have managed basic repairs, but for more complex issues, devices will now be sent to Tata’s facility.

Why Is This Important?

This comes at a time when iPhone sales are booming in India. According to Counterpoint Research, about 11 million iPhones were sold in India in 2024 — a big jump from just 1% market share in 2020 to 7% now.

As Apple shifts more of its manufacturing away from China due to trade tensions and potential tariffs, India is becoming a key player in its supply chain. Tata already assembles iPhones at three plants in southern India and has now added repair services to its responsibilities.

"Tata's deepening partnership with Apple could also pave the groundwork for Apple directly selling refurbished devices in India, like how it does in the United States currently," Prabhu Ram, VP at Cybermedia Research told Reuters.

Manufacturing Expansion in India

Older iPhone models are now being produced in a new Tata Electronics facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The first operations of a $2.6 billion Foxconn plant in Bengaluru will start shortly. The iPhone 16 and 16e variants are anticipated to be produced.

When the Foxconn plant is fully operating by December 2027, it hopes to generate 50,000 employment. According to Reuters source, this new plant could make between 300 and 500 iPhones every hour.

The Bigger Picture

Apple CEO Tim Cook has already said that a large share of iPhones sold in the US will soon come from India. With US-China tensions rising and tariffs looming, Apple is fast-tracking its India plans — from manufacturing to repairs — making Tata a central player in this shift.