Apple Names Sabih Khan As New COO: Here’s Everything To Know About Him

In a major leadership shift, Apple on Tuesday announced that Sabih Khan, a company veteran with three decades of experience, will take over as Chief Operating Officer (COO) later this month.

The move is part of a long-anticipated succession plan as current COO Jeff Williams prepares for his eventual retirement later this year.

Who is Sabih Khan?

Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India in 1966, Khan’s journey from a small city in India to the top ranks of the world’s most valuable company is nothing short of remarkable.



A Three-Decade Apple Veteran

Sabih Khan has been with Apple since 1995, initially joining its procurement group. Over the years, he rose steadily through the ranks and is currently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations, reporting directly to Jeff Williams.



According to Apple’s official statement, Khan has been “one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain” and has played a pivotal role in the delivery of every major Apple product over the past 30 years.





Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded Khan as a key force behind the company's operational excellence: “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” said Cook.

What Does Khan Do at Apple?

As Senior VP of Operations, Khan is responsible for Apple’s entire global supply chain, covering:

Product quality

Planning and procurement

Manufacturing and logistics

Product fulfillment

Supplier responsibility programs

Environmental sustainability initiatives

Khan’s team has also worked closely with suppliers to promote green manufacturing practices, helping Apple advance its environmental goals and reduce its carbon footprint.



His Journey: From India to Silicon Valley

Khan’s early life saw a shift from India to Singapore during his school years. Eventually, he moved to the United States for higher education and a career in engineering and operations.

He holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

