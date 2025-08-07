Apple's Tim Cook Earmarks $100 Billion For 'Built In US' Plans Amid Trump's 100% Tariff On Chips

In a move insync with Trump's push for manufacturing in the US, Apple announced a fresh investment of $100 billion in the United States, which now brings the total investment to $600 billion over the next four years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was present with US President Donald Trump at the White House to make this big announcement that sent Apple’s stock surging high on Wall Street.

“Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program,” said Cook.

What does Apple’s $600 billion US investment really mean?

Apple’s $600 billion investment plan is meant to trigger manufacturing interest back in the United States.

Speaking about the plans pertaining to this fresh round of investment, Tim Cook said, "This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

The new $100 billion addition is part of Apple’s American Manufacturing Program (AMP).

This programme intends to expand Apple’s supply chain and production capabilities on the US soil, including advanced manufacturing processes.

Apple plans to work with many American companies such as Corning, Coherent, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom to build key parts and materials domestically.

The American Manufacturing Program will also help fuel Apple’s long-standing partnership with Corning, making every iPhone and Apple Watch sold around the world built with Kentucky-made cover glass, for which an investment of $2.5 billion has been earmarked.

How Does Apple's 'Built In US' Push Help America's Economy?

Apple is set to recruit close to 20,000 new employees in the U.S. over the next four years. The fresh US hiring will be largely focused on verticals such as artificial intelligence, research and development, silicon engineering, and software development.

The silicon valley giant's US-centric move not only bolsters the country's economy, it also uplifts manufacturing sector, which has witnessed a decline in recent times.

With more advanced manufacturing happening domestically, Apple hopes to build a resilient supply chain that can withstand global disruptions in sync with Trump’s “America First” stance.

What's Behind Apple's US Expansion Move?