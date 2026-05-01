‘I’m Over the Moon Excited About India’: Tim Cook Hails Record Growth in Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Apple CEO Tim Cook has declared India a "huge opportunity," noting that the tech giant is seeing record-breaking momentum in the country. Speaking at the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call on Thursday, Cook noted that India has evolved into a key growth engine, outperforming expectations even as Apple navigates global supply constraints.

India, The Emerging Powerhouse

Apple reported a $111.2 billion in quarterly revenue, a 17% year-on-year increase. While growth was global, India stood out as a primary driver. Cook noted that the company achieved double-digit revenue growth in the country, which was fueled by a rising middle class and high "new-to-product" metrics. "We grew double digits in nearly every emerging market we track, including India," Cook stated during the call. “Net-net, I’m over the moon excited about India.”

While the iPhone 17 lineup remains the flagship success story, Cook noted that the Indian consumer base is diversifying. India is now the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the third-largest PC market.

The CEO highlighted that over half of the iPad and Mac buyers in markets like India are first-time users. Apple’s retail expansion is supporting this new user dynamic. It recently opened its sixth Indian store in Borivali, Mumbai.

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What Tim Cook Said

During the Q&A session with analysts, Cook was asked specifically about the long-term outlook for the Indian subcontinent and the structural changes he sees in the market. Cook replied:

"Yes. I think it's a huge opportunity for us. We've been focused on this for a while. It's the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest PC market. And despite doing extremely well there for quite some time, we still have a modest share... so it speaks very well to growing the install base there. If you look at the majority of customers in all of our categories, from the iPhone to the Mac to the iPad to the watch, they are new to that product there [in India]. There are a lot of people moving into the middle class. So it speaks very well to growing the install base there. Net-net, I’m over the moon excited about India."

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The earnings call also served as a backdrop for a major leadership shift. Cook confirmed he will transition to Executive Chairman on September 1, 2026, handing the CEO reigns to John Ternus. Analysts suggest that the "perfect financial health" of the India business is a significant part of the legacy Cook leaves behind for his successor.