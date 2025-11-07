Updated 7 November 2025 at 09:35 IST
Apple TV Down For About 15,000 Of Users, Downdetector Shows
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apple's streaming service Apple TV was down for nearly 14,907 users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. (Reporting by Dheeraj Kumar in
Apple TV | Image: Reuters
7 November 2025