Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 7 November 2025 at 09:35 IST

Apple TV Down For About 15,000 Of Users, Downdetector Shows

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apple's streaming service Apple TV was down for nearly 14,907 users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. (Reporting by Dheeraj Kumar in

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Apple TV
Apple TV | Image: Reuters
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Apple's streaming service Apple TV was down for nearly 14,907 users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. 

Published By : Gunjan Rajput

Published On: 7 November 2025 at 09:35 IST