Arisinfra Solutions IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size And More

Arisinfra Solutions Limited, a tech-first B2B platform streamlining procurement in the construction materials sector, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 18, 2025.

The Rs 499.60 crore issue will remain open for subscription until June 20, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO stood at Rs 25 as of June 18, 2025, 11:58 AM. With the IPO's upper price band fixed at Rs 222 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 247, translating into an expected gain of 11.26% per share.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has set the price band for the IPO between Rs 210 and Rs 222 per share. For retail investors, the minimum bid is one lot of 67 shares, amounting to ₹14,070 at the lower band and ₹14,874 at the cut-off price.



High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) have separate minimum lot size requirements:

sNII (small NII): 14 lots (938 shares), approx. ₹2,08,236

bNII (big NII): 68 lots (4,556 shares), approx. ₹10,11,432



Arisinfra Solutions IPO Allotment and Listing Timeline

As per the market tracker website, the allotment is likely to be finalised on June 23, 2025, with shares expected to be credited to Demat accounts by June 24. The IPO is slated to list on both the BSE and NSE on June 25, 2025, subject to confirmation.



Arisinfra Solutions IPO Lead Managers and Registrar

The IPO is managed by prominent book-running lead managers: JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited. The registrar to the issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime).