Arvind Fashions To Acquire Flipkart India’s 31.25% Stake In This Youth Apparel Brand

The stock price of textile manufacturer Arvind Fashion Ltd fluctuated on Monday, December 29, 2025, between highs and lows after the company decided upon entering into a share purchase agreement with Flipkart India to acquire 31.25% in Arvind Youth Brands.

According to the BSE filing, "In continuation of our today’s intimation on Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Flipkart India Private Limited (“Seller”) to acquire the Seller’s entire shareholding i.e. 31.25% on a fully diluted basis in Arvind Youth Brands Private Limited and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the copy of the Press

Release being issued by the Company tiled – “Arvind Fashions to Acquire the Stake of Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands”.

Arvind Youth Brands will also gain control over the Flying Machine label that operated under Arvind Youth Brands for a deal totalling Rs 135 crore.

Flying Machine is a popular denim and casual wear label with a broad footprint across India spanning wholesale and retail formats. Its turnover for the fiscal year ended March was Rs 432.16 crores.

The transaction includes one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 and 5.9 million compulsorily convertible preference shares priced at Rs 100 each. After the acquisition, Arvind Fashions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, will own the business outright.

The U.S. retail giant Walmart-owned Flipkart had injected Rs 260 crore into the youth brands unit back in July 2020.

The buyout is expected to simplify decision-making and enhance strategic control for Arvind, and reflects Flipkart’s wider push to rationalise its investments in India and focus capital on its core platforms.