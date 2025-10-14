Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Google’s $15 Billion AI Investment in Visakhapatnam as a Game-Changer for India’s Startups and Youth

Google’s plan to invest $15 billion (around Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has drawn strong praise from the government, with Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, calling it a “transformational moment” for India’s digital and innovation ecosystem.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vaishnaw said the investment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global digital leader. “Google’s AI hub will significantly strengthen India’s AI infrastructure. It will empower startups, researchers, and our youth with access to advanced digital tools and opportunities,” he said.



The minister added that AI services are fast emerging as a new pillar of the digital economy. “We must prepare and upskill our youth to seize these opportunities. This data centre will not just enhance AI capacity but also support our AI Mission by creating the right environment for innovation and employment,” Vaishnaw noted.