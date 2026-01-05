Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Milestone As Apple Ships $50 Billion Worth Of Iphones From India In 2025

Apple Inc. exported iPhones worth USD 50 billion from India in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country's manufacturing sector. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the development on X, attributing the growth to the 'Make in India' initiative and the transition toward a producer economy.

"In a major milestone for PM @narendramodi Ji's 'Make in India' and our quest to become a producer economy, Apple ships $50 billion worth mobile phones in 2025," Vaishnaw said.

To give context, during its five-year PLI period from FY21 to FY25, Samsung shipped devices worth approximately USD 17 billion.

Highlighting the broader growth in the sector, Vaishnaw stated, “Electronics production has increased 6 times in the last 11 years. And electronics exports have grown 8 times under PM Modi Ji's focused leadership. This progress has propelled electronics products among the top 3 exported items.”

The Minister noted that 46 component manufacturing projects, alongside manufacturers of laptops, servers, and hearables, established electronics as a major driver of the manufacturing economy. He also stated that four semiconductor plants will start commercial production this year.

The electronics manufacturing sector now supports 25 lakh jobs, with several factories employing more than 5,000 people at a single site. According to the Minister, some plants currently employ as many as 40,000 employees in a single location.

The Minister emphasised that the current progress represents an initial stage in the country's industrial strategy. He stated that the nation aims to become a major player in the entire electronics stack.