Ashwini Vaishnaw Showcases "Pali Model" As Blueprint For Rural Enterprise Growth

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday highlighted the success of the "Pali Model" of rural enterprises, calling it a strong example of how modernisation of traditional industries can generate self-employment and reduce migration from villages.

During his visit to Pali district in Rajasthan, Vaishnaw saw first-hand how the initiative has helped more than 25,000 people, mostly women, earn higher incomes and build sustainable livelihoods. The Pali Model Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The model, developed under the aegis of Laghu Udyog Bharati, has revived multiple local trades by introducing new technology while retaining their cultural essence. In Hemawas village, the age-old chudi udyog (bangle making) industry has undergone a shift with the use of machines. Women engaged in the work now earn more while also working in better conditions.

In Naya Gaon, the production of eco-friendly clay cups, also known as kulhads, has been scaled up through modern processes. The Minister noted that these kulhads, made with Pali's pure clay, are being readied for supply to Indian Railways. This will not only create a broader market for local artisans but also promote eco-friendly alternatives nationwide.

Another sector that has seen change is tailoring. The silai udyog (sewing business) in the district has moved from hand-stitching to advanced machines. The shift has improved productivity, designs, and earnings, while also increasing the number of women in the workforce.

Similarly, Pali's mehndi (henna) industry has modernised its production process. The shift from manual grinding to mechanised methods has led to better quality and consistency. Families dependent on the trade are now able to access broader markets and earn higher incomes.

The Pali Model has been significant in creating "employment at the doorstep." With better work opportunities available in villages, people are less likely to migrate to cities. Initiative has also instilled a sense of dignity and self-confidence in the community.