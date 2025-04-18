Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Ltd Merger Gets CCI Clearance



Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Ltd Merger

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, emphasized the strategic significance of the merger, stating, "For the merger to complete, the CCI approval is an important milestone, and we are happy that we got the approval from regulatory authority. The merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India is not merely a consolidation of resources, but a convergence of vision, expertise, and a shared commitment to building one of the largest and most impactful healthcare networks in the country. The approval reflects the strength of our combined vision and our collective potential to enhance healthcare access and quality. The integration of Aster and Quality Care’s extensive networks and operational expertise will significantly strengthen our capacity to deliver world-class healthcare, foster innovation, and elevate patient outcomes. Together, we are setting the stage for a new era in healthcare.”



With 38 hospitals and over 10,150 beds across 27 cities, 'Aster DM Quality Care Limited' is poised to rank among the top three hospital chains in India.

