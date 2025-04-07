At What Level Nifty Will Close On April 7 2025– Expert Prediction After Market Crash

On Monday, April 7, Indian stock markets witnessed a bloodbath at the opening bell, mirroring the carnage across global indices. The BSE Sensex plunged 3,379.19 points or 4.48% to hit an intraday low of 71,985.50, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 1,146.05 points or 5% to 21,758.40.

Bears Grip Dalal Street

As the day progressed, some recovery was seen. At 2:00 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 72,384.80, still down over 4%, while the Nifty 50 hovered at 21,957, down 956 points or 4.15%. At the time of filing this report (2:35 p.m.), the Sensex stood at 72,717.39, down 2,647.30 points or 3.51%, and the Nifty at 22,068.15, down 836.30 points or 3.65%.







Expert View: ‘Storm Will Pass If Market Stabilises’

Republic Business reached out to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, for his insights into the market’s outlook.



Shah observed that despite the steep drop, Indian indices displayed relative resilience. “See, it's 21,950 to 22,000 indices post-opening. They have tried to hold on to these levels,” he said, adding that “the most important support from here is still 700 points away — 21,280, 21,300, that's the election day low.”



However, he remains cautiously optimistic. “The way Indian markets have behaved post-opening, that shows some kind of maturity. And while the global markets, the world markets, Asian markets are down 7, 8, 10 per cent... there is slight recovery there also.”



