At What Level Nifty Will Close On April 7 2025– Expert Prediction After Market Crash

Updated April 7th 2025, 14:56 IST
On Monday, April 7, Indian stock markets witnessed a bloodbath at the opening bell, mirroring the carnage across global indices. The BSE Sensex plunged 3,379.19 points or 4.48% to hit an intraday low of 71,985.50, while the NSE Nifty tumbled 1,146.05 points or 5% to 21,758.40.
Bears Grip Dalal Street
As the day progressed, some recovery was seen. At 2:00 p.m., the Sensex was trading at 72,384.80, still down over 4%, while the Nifty 50 hovered at 21,957, down 956 points or 4.15%. At the time of filing this report (2:35 p.m.), the Sensex stood at 72,717.39, down 2,647.30 points or 3.51%, and the Nifty at 22,068.15, down 836.30 points or 3.65%.
Expert View: ‘Storm Will Pass If Market Stabilises’
Republic Business reached out to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, for his insights into the market’s outlook.
Shah observed that despite the steep drop, Indian indices displayed relative resilience. “See, it's 21,950 to 22,000 indices post-opening. They have tried to hold on to these levels,” he said, adding that “the most important support from here is still 700 points away — 21,280, 21,300, that's the election day low.”
However, he remains cautiously optimistic. “The way Indian markets have behaved post-opening, that shows some kind of maturity. And while the global markets, the world markets, Asian markets are down 7, 8, 10 per cent... there is slight recovery there also.”
Read More
Nifty Support, Resistance for April 7, 2025: Key Levels to Watch Today
Shah believes Nifty has established a near-term support zone. “I feel 21,700 - 21,750 now remains an important support. And we could stay range bound between 21,700 and 22,200–22,250,” he predicted. He further emphasised the importance of market stability, stating, “It is important for the markets to stabilise here at the current levels. We don't see any price-wise destruction. And if the markets are stable here for a couple of days, I guess the storm will pass away.”
Global Cues Remain Key
Monday’s market turmoil was largely triggered by sharp selloffs in global markets, including heavy declines in Asian indices, some of which even hit lower circuits early in the day. As volatility continues, traders and investors are advised to tread cautiously and watch key support levels in the days ahead.
Published April 7th 2025, 14:56 IST