Ather Energy IPO: Lot Size, Allotment Date, latest GMP Today

Ather has set its IPO price band between Rs 304 and Rs 321 per share, with a face value of Re 1. | Image: Republic

Investor sentiment around Ather Energy’s upcoming IPO appears to be cooling, with its Grey Market Premium (GMP) falling to just Rs 3 as of April 26, 2025, at 11:29 AM. With the IPO price band set at Rs 321, the estimated listing price now stands at Rs 324 — signaling a modest potential gain of just 0.93% per share.

For the uninitiated, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment in the pre-listing market.

According to market analysts, trends over the past five sessions reveal a consistent downward trajectory in GMP. While the premium once peaked at Rs 17, it has now declined to its lowest point. Analysts warn that the GMP may soften further in the coming days, citing “subdued investor appetite” during the pre-listing phase.

Ather Energy IPO Details

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), marking a major milestone for the company and India’s fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The IPO will open on April 28, 2025, and close on April 30, offering investors a stake in one of the country’s early EV pioneers.

The company plans to raise approximately Rs 2,981 crore through the issue, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,626 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 354.76 crore. The OFS will see certain existing shareholders — including the company’s founders — offload part of their stakes.

Muted Enthusiasm in the Grey Market

Retail interest in the IPO appears measured, with the Retail Subject to Sauda quoted at Rs 100 and the Small HNI Subject to Sauda at Rs 1,400 — relatively subdued figures compared to recent high-profile listings that garnered stronger grey market buzz.