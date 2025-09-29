Updated 29 September 2025 at 09:51 IST
Atlanta Electricals IPO Lists Today: Here’s What GMP Suggests Ahead of NSE, BSE Debut
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. makes its market debut today on NSE and BSE after a ₹687.34 crore IPO. With a strong grey market premium of ₹114, the stock is expected to list at ₹868, offering a potential 15% gain. Investor interest was robust, with the IPO oversubscribed 72 times.
Atlanta Electricals Ltd., a leading transformer manufacturer, is scheduled to list its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, September 29, 2025.
The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) was priced between ₹718 and ₹754 per share, with a lot size of 19 shares. The issue was oversubscribed 72.16 times, highlighting strong investor interest.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today
As of the morning of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for Atlanta Electricals shares stands at Rs 114, according to Market Tracker. This suggests an estimated listing price of ₹868 per share, which is approximately 15.12% higher than the upper end of the issue price band. This positive GMP indicates that the stock is likely to debut with a gain, reflecting favorable market sentiment.
About Atlanta Electricals IPO
Incorporated in December 1988, Atlanta Electricals Ltd. manufactures power, auto, and inverter-duty transformers in India. As of March 31, 2025, the company's product portfolio includes power transformers, inverter-duty transformers, furnace transformers, generator transformers, and special-duty transformers. The company operates five manufacturing facilities, with four currently functional and one in Vadodara that commenced production in July 2025.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Detials
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 0.38 crore shares aggregating to ₹287.34 crore. The proceeds are intended for debt repayment, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes
Subscription and Market Sentiment
The IPO attracted significant investor interest, with the issue being oversubscribed 72.16 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with a subscription of 194.77 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 55.82 times, and Retail Investors at 10.72 times. The employee portion was oversubscribed 3.47 times
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 09:51 IST