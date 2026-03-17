Auto Comp Major Samvardhana Motherson Shares Surge 2.38% After This Acquisition Move

The shares of auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International surged as much as 2.38% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 116 apiece on Tuesday, March 16 after its latest acquisition move.

"Through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary namely Motherson Global Investments B.V., the Noida-headquartered firm will acquire 81% stakes with voting rights in Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd. (“YGCL”) and 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co., Ltd. (“Shinnichi”)," according to the company's exchange filing dated March 17.

YGCL is a company duly incorporated and existing under the laws of Japan and is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange and Shinnichi is a subsidiary of YGCL with 62% ownership held by YGCL.

The key transaction steps for completion of the acquisition includes the purchase of 100% shares of Yutaka Autoparts India Private Limited (“YAIPL”) by the company.

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Further, the "Company vide disclosure dated March 11, 2026, had intimated the execution of Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) for purchase of 100% of issued and paid-up share capital of YAIPL," according to the BSE filing.

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Afte the completion of this procedure on March 16, 2026, YAIPL has become wholly owned subsidiary of the company, which is expected to further boost its presence in the global automotive component space.

The announcement was made on March 12, 2026, following SEBI regulations, with Company Secretary Alok Goel endorsing the official notice that was sent to NSE and BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson Q3FY26 Result

The automotive component maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,024 crore for the Q3 FY26, signalling a 16.5% as against Rs 879 crore net profit recorded in Q3 FY25.

The firm's revenue from operation rose nearly 14.5% YoY to Rs 31,409.39 crore in Q3FY26. Meanwhile, EBITDA increased by 10% YoY to reach Rs 3,042 crore.