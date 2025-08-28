Auto Component Stocks Slide as Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports

Valued at $80.2 billion, India’s auto component industry has enjoyed strong export momentum, with shipments to the US growing at an 11% CAGR between FY18 and FY24. | Image: Republic

Shares of leading Indian auto component makers fell on Thursday as US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on imports from India spooked investors and raised concerns over the sector’s export outlook.

The 50% duty—up from the earlier 25% levy—now covers nearly half of India’s $6.6 billion auto component exports to the U.S. Analysts warn that the move could dent competitiveness, disrupt supply chains, and squeeze margins for suppliers catering to global automakers.

Market Reaction

On the NSE, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. slipped 2.1% to Rs 92.40, while Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd fell around 1% to Rs 41.60 on both NSE and BSE. Shares of Bharat Forge slipped 1.4% to around Rs 1,217 on the NSE, while Bosch Ltd. eased 0.7% to Rs 39,225. Sona BLW Precision Forgings was among the sharper losers, shedding over 3% to trade near Rs 432.

Traders said concerns are particularly acute for companies with heavy US exposure such as Bharat Forge and Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which derive a significant share of revenues from North America.

Why it matters

The US. accounts for nearly 27% of India’s auto component exports. Industry hubs across Manesar, Pune, and Chennai could feel the ripple effects, particularly in precision forgings, wiring harnesses, and drivetrain component, as per industry analysts.

Global brokerages have flagged the need for Indian firms to diversify markets, strengthen domestic supply chains, and accelerate localisation to offset the policy shock. Some companies, including Sona Comstar and Motherson, already operate overseas units that may provide partial relief.

Business Outlook