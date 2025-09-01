Auto Sales Roundup August 2025: Exports and EVs Drive Gains Amid Mixed Domestic Demand

India’s auto sector delivered a patchy performance in August 2025 as leading passenger vehicle and two-wheeler makers reported divergent sales trends. While companies such as Toyota, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, and JSW MG Motor notched double-digit growth, others like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai saw domestic slowdowns cushioned by strong exports. The month also highlighted the rising role of electric vehicles (EVs) in driving overall momentum.

Passenger Vehicles: Exports Take the Wheel

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, sold 1,80,683 units, down 0.6% from a year earlier. A 7.5% slide in domestic dispatches was offset by a sharp 40% jump in exports, which touched 36,538 units.



Hyundai Motor India posted sales of 60,501 vehicles, a 4.3% decline, as domestic volumes fell to 44,001 units. Exports, however, rose 21% to 16,500 units, underlining the South Korean automaker’s growing overseas focus.



Tata Motors reported 73,178 units, up 2% year-on-year. Domestic sales eased slightly, but exports and EV volumes provided a lift. Its EV portfolio hit a record 8,540 units, marking 44% growth.



Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) held steady at 75,901 units, with SUV sales dipping 9%. EVs were the standout, surging nearly ten-fold to 3,495 units, signalling rising acceptance of its new-energy models.



Among global brands, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) clocked 34,236 units, an 11% rise, sustaining its steady growth trajectory. JSW MG Motor India saw volumes jump 52% to 6,578 units, powered by the Windsor EV. Kia India registered its best monthly EV sales yet, delivering 441 units of the Carens Clavis EV — a more than 20-fold increase over last year.