Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Hyundai plans to expand its ultra-fast charging stations in India 

The charging sessions can be booked at an attractive price for Rs 18 per unit for 30 kW Charger, Rs 21 per unit for 60 kW Charger and Rs 24 per unit for 150 kW

Nitin Waghela
Hyundai
Hyundai plans to expand its ultra-fast charging stations in India  | Image:Hyundai
  • 2 min read
Charging Infrastructure: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on February 15 announced the expansion of its ultra-high speed public electric vehicle (EV) charging network across key highways, cities in India.   

The automotive player has expanded to 11 ultra-fast charging stations each with three charging points, comprising one unit each of DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW and DC 30 kW capacity, as part of HMILs aim to spearhead the EV adoption in India, according to an official company statement. 
 
Jae Wan Ryu, ED for Corporate Planning at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The expansion of our ultra-fast charging stations to 11 locations is a step in the same direction." 

The expanded public charging network of ultra-fast chargers is available across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bangalore, the company said.

The charging stations are also functional at five major highway locations such as Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, and Mumbai-Surat, it said.

EV Charging ecosystem, prices

Most of these chargers are operational round the clock for ease of usage of customers and are available for all EV customers. 

With these ultra-fast DC chargers, Hyundai IONIQ 5 customers will be able to charge their vehicles from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge within 21 minutes.

The charging sessions can be booked at an attractive price for Rs 18 per unit for 30 kW Charger, Rs 21 per unit for 60 kW Charger and Rs 24 per unit for 150 kW Charger. 

The EV charging stations are visible on Hyundai’s app called myHyundai under EV Charge for discovering chargers, navigation to chargers, pre-booking of charging slots, digital payment and charging status monitoring. 

In addition to these ultra-fast chargers, more than 2900+ charging points are mapped in the “EV Charge” available in myHyundai app for driver convenience. 

Hyundai is planning to expand its Ultra-Fast charging stations to 10 or more new locations in 2024. 
 
Additionally, the company is planning to install 100 charging stations by 2027, as per its agreement with the government of Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded Global Investor Meet held in January this year.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

