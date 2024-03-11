×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

NHTSA probes 250,712 Honda vehicles for braking problems

According to the NHTSA, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received 46 complaints, including reports of three accidents or fires and two injuries.

Reported by: Business Desk
Honda Motor lifts annual profit outlook after strong Q3 performance
US opens probe into 250,712 Honda vehicles over braking issues | Image:Honda Motor
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Honda braking investigation: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into approximately 250,712 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles due to concerns regarding unintended activation of automatic emergency braking systems.

According to the NHTSA's announcement on Monday, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received 46 complaints, including reports of three accidents or fires and two injuries.

The inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system poses a major risk of collisions, potentially leading to injuries and property damage, as highlighted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This preliminary evaluation marks the initial phase of the NHTSA's investigation process, which entails a thorough review of consumer complaints and manufacturer service bulletins, indicating a potential safety defect.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

